Ahmad Zahid condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza.

The journalists, Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal, were killed in an Israeli military strike.

Ahmad Zahid stated they died while performing their duty to reveal the truth about the suffering in Palestine.

He praised their bravery, calling it a testament to the enduring fight for justice.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act, which clearly violates international humanitarian law,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Deputy PM reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights globally.

He demanded an immediate halt to attacks on journalists and humanitarian workers.

“May their souls be blessed and placed among the martyrs,” he added.

The Gaza Media Office confirmed two of its journalists were among the five killed near Al-Shifa Hospital. - Bernama