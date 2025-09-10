King attends Segamat earthquake briefing

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today attended a briefing on the latest reports on the series of earthquakes that occurred in Segamat district recently.

The briefing was presented by Segamat district officer, Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi who is also the chairman of the Disaster Management Committee for the district.

According to a Facebook post by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty arrived in Segamat which is located about 180 kilometres from Johor Bahru, this morning.

Among those present at the briefing were Johor Department of Mineral and Geoscience director Noorazhar Ngatimin, Johor Meteorology Department director Nor Adawiah Abdullah and Segamat Public Works Department (JKR) district engineer Muhammad Yusri Zainal.

Johor was reported to have experienced at least eight tremors between August 24 and September 3, including a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Segamat on August 24 and a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Sri Medan, Parit Sulong, on September 3.

Earlier, the Works Ministry estimated that RM550,000 was needed to repair 15 government buildings that suffered minor damage due to weak earthquakes that hit the district since August 24.

The damage involved several buildings, including schools, Segamat district police quarters, Segamat Hospital, Bandar Putra Health Clinic, Segamat Community College, District Kadi Office and other government quarters. - Bernama