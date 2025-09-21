Ahmad Zahid congratulates Tang Jie-Ee Wei on China Masters final

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei on becoming runners-up in the 2025 China Masters tournament.

He encouraged them to maintain their indomitable spirit and serve as inspirations to all Malaysians despite their 8-21 and 17-21 loss to Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the final.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted their proven abilities on the world stage after recently becoming the 2025 World Champions in France.

He stated that they are champions in the hearts of all Malaysians beyond their world champion title.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared these sentiments in a Facebook post today. – Bernama