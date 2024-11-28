Ahmad Zahid conveys condolences to family of Khairul Azli

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Khairul Azli Rahim, the assistant director of the International Relations Section at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), who passed away yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post, described Khairul Azli’s passing as a profound loss to Malaysia’s broadcasting industry.

“I am deeply saddened by his passing, as I had the privilege of working alongside him. I pray that his family and friends will be given the strength during this difficult time.

“The late Khairul Azli, who had served in the TV newsroom as both a journalist and editor, was widely recognised for his unwavering dedication, and strong commitment, and was deeply respected and cherished by his colleagues.

He said Khairul Azli’s contributions have made a lasting impact on all who worked with him, and the legacy of his dedication and hard work will forever be remembered.

“May his soul be blessed by Allah SWT, may all his sins be forgiven and may he be placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Khairul Azli died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 5.16 pm this evening at the age of 45 due to a brain haemorrhage, after being admitted to the hospital on Nov 25.