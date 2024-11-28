THE Malay cuisine restaurant in Johor which claimed to have faced boycott threats for feeding stray dogs, have since attracted droves of customers patronising the eatery in support of the owner’s kindness towards animals.

A post by O Tak Tan on Facebook group 吃的平台 said he wanted to support for her cause and visited her eatery but to his surprise, he saw the place full of customers of different races.

According to one of the restaurant’s staff, he said 99% of the customers were Chinese, which he found surprising.

The staff then asked the customers the reason behind their patronage and was told they came to show their support upon hearing of the boycott threats the premises faced earlier,

It is said that the eatery was almost sold out by 2pm.

The eatery, on its official TikTok account @salaistar, have conveyed their gratitude for the sudden boom in business attributed to the boycott threats which went viral online.

In another update posted on Wednesday (November 27), the owner apologised for closing down due to the unexpected crowd following the viral video of her speaking out about the boycott threats over feeding stray dogs.

She has assured that her eatery will reopen on Thursday (November 28) after making the necessary preparation to ensure better customer service.

The eatery is still drawing crowds from multiracial backgrounds, according to a recent update on TikTok.

The eatery, in the update, stated they had to turn down customers who just arrived due to having a full house.