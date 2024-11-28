KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed condolences to the family of Tuan Mohd Zakaria Tuan Ismail, who was killed after being electrocuted at Kampung Banir Belikong, Selising, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, yesterday.

In a post on Facebook, Ahmad Zahid urged Malaysians to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety when in flood-hit areas or near electrical equipment that floods may have damaged.

“With the most profound sadness, I extend my condolences to the family of the deceased. May they remain strong in facing this difficult trial.

“Let us all pray that his soul is showered with mercy and placed among the righteous,“ he said.

In the 4.30 am incident today, the 35-year-old victim, who was a mechanic, died at the scene and was found near his house.

Ahmad Zahid, also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that the government will continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of the people and enhance disaster preparedness measures to ensure that such tragedies do not recur.

In a separate post, Ahmad Zahid once again called on those in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety and the safety of their families.

“Should you be instructed to evacuate by the authorities, please follow without delay. This action is to prevent untoward incidents and facilitate rescue operations should the situation worsen.

“I would also like to remind everyone to keep important documents in a safe and easily accessible place, turn off electrical appliances immediately to avoid any risk of danger, and always monitor high-risk areas for everyone’s safety,“ he added.