Ahmad Zahid pushes for KEMAS contract staff permanent posts in Budget 2026

PASIR SALAK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes the proposal to convert KEMAS contract staff into permanent positions will be part of Budget 2026.

He stated the plan is under discussion and would not require new posts or extra expenditure.

“If implemented, this can set a precedent for other contract roles to become permanent without pension benefits,“ he said.

He urged for quick approval, noting the move would be beneficial and non-controversial.

Ahmad Zahid spoke after officiating the Perak KEMAS Santunan Desa Programme at Dewan Besar Bandar Baru Felcra Seberang Perak.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and KEMAS Director-General Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man.

In February, Mohd Hanafiah confirmed KEMAS was proposing to absorb 15,600 contract staff nationwide into permanent roles. - Bernama