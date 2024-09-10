Ahmad Zahid’s reminder proof of solidarity among Unity Gov’t top leaders - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s reminder to UMNO leaders not to “disturb” other component parties in the Unity Government is proof of the spirit of unity within the government, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this also reflects that the government leadership is united and has a common goal to ensure political stability for the nation’s development.

“The ringgit is strengthening compared to last year, investment and trade are increasing, and we see Malaysia achieving success after success.

“The Prime Minister has been recognised as one of the 15 most influential Muslim leaders in the world. Shouldn’t we feel proud?” he told a press conference after attending the 2024 World Post Day celebration here today.

He added that the understanding that exists among the component parties of the Unity Government will enable better efforts to be made in placing Malaysia in a highly respected position on the world stage.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said that the statement by UMNO Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed, asking Pakatan Harapan (PH) to apologise to UMNO for decades of political attacks, was a personal view.

Ahmad Zahid said he had met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other component party leaders after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, where they agreed to set aside differences and foster better cooperation to face any potential challenges, including by-elections and the General Election.