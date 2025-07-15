Ahmad Zahid shares knowledge with Maori community, explores livestock in Rotorua

ROTORUA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi continued his working visit to New Zealand with a focus on cultural exchange and agricultural collaboration in Rotorua.

His itinerary included engagements with the Maori community and a review of livestock farming practices to identify potential applications in Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Minister of Rural and Regional Development, attended a Maori Business Roundtable to discuss social and community development initiatives.

The session aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and New Zealand.

His delegation later visited Whakarewa Living Maori Village, where they experienced a traditional Geothermal Hangi lunch, showcasing Maori culinary techniques using natural heat sources.

Before departing Rotorua, the delegation toured Onuku Farm, a sheep and dairy farm, to study advanced agricultural methods.

The visit highlighted New Zealand’s best practices in livestock management, which could be adapted to enhance Malaysia’s rural economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s next stop is Wellington, where he will meet senior New Zealand officials, including Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour and Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Ahmad Zahid will also lead Malaysia’s participation in the Halal Forum, co-organised by the Halal Industry Development Council and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, to boost halal trade cooperation.

Additionally, he will witness the signing of a higher education agreement to expand opportunities for Malaysian students in New Zealand.

His visit concludes with a courtesy call on Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Wellington. - Bernama