JAKARTA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will wrap up his three-day official visit to Indonesia today, with a focus on strengthening regional cooperation, promoting innovation, and advancing the halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, will begin his busy schedule today by paying a courtesy call on ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn, followed by officiating the launch of the ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 featuring the Proton e.MAS 7.

He is also scheduled to meet with the republic’s Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) head, Professor Ahmad Haikal Hasan, before taking part in the Malaysia-Indonesia Halal Roundtable Meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation in the halal sector.

Ahmad Zahid is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Prabowo Subianto to further enhance the close and friendly bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia.

On Monday (April 21), Ahmad Zahid discussed halal matters, labour, fisheries, regional issues, and Palestine during his meeting with Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

He is also scheduled to hold a press conference before returning to Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.