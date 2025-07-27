AI to boost Malaysia’s economy with USD113 billion productivity gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Malaysia is expected to drive significant economic growth, unlocking up to USD113.4 billion in productivity gains, according to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Speaking at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2025 in Shanghai, Gobind emphasised the need for global cooperation to ensure AI remains a force for good.

“In this AI-shaped era, collaboration is essential. Only through shared commitment, innovation, and vigilance can we ensure the digital world benefits humanity,“ he said.

Malaysia has taken proactive steps in AI governance, including the establishment of the National AI Office (NAIO) last December. As the 2025 ASEAN Chair, the country is also leading the ASEAN AI Safety Network to promote best practices and responsible AI adoption.

Gobind highlighted AI’s transformative potential, stating, “By driving innovation, enhancing decision-making, and optimising resources, AI is accelerating global development.”

Malaysia will host two major AI events this year—the ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit in August and the Smart Cities World Expo Kuala Lumpur in September—bringing together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss digital transformation. - Bernama