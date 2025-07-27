Rally sparks debate, not upheaval

PETALING JAYA: Analysts remain divided over the significance of the recent ‘Turun Anwar’ rally, held in the capital on Saturday to call for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s resignation, particularly in light of the reported turnout.

Independent political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee questioned the organisers’ claim that 500,000 people attended, describing the figure as likely overstated.

“A turnout of 500,000 seems unlikely. A more reasonable estimate might be closer to 50,000,” he told theSun.

Lim noted that while the crowd size was not insignificant, it may not be sufficient to bring about major political shifts. He also pointed out that the rally appeared to draw a predominantly Malay crowd, which he said reflected limited participation from other communities.

“Roughly 95% of attendees were Malays, suggesting the event was not broadly representative of the wider population and may have primarily involved PAS or Bersatu supporters,” he said.

Lim also observed that most speakers did not outline clear policy alternatives, focusing instead on calls for the prime minister to step down.

“While the slogan ‘Turun Anwar’ may resonate with some, there was a lack of detailed proposals or solutions presented during the rally,” he added.

Senior Fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research, Prof Dr Azmi Hassan, said the rally appeared designed to give the impression that Anwar had lost public support.

“In reality, this was not a people’s rally, as it only drew one segment of society. The non-Malay presence was minimal, so it cannot be said to represent the rakyat as a whole,” he told theSun.

Azmi added that while the opposition may be attempting to shape public perception, any change in leadership must follow due parliamentary process.

“Anwar retains the backing of the majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat. I doubt the opposition will table a no-confidence vote, as they are aware they lack the numbers,” he said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) political analyst Professor Dr Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid offered a different perspective, describing the rally’s turnout as noteworthy.

“Based on drone footage, TikTok livestreams, and television coverage, the rally brought together thousands to express their protest. Many remained despite the rain, chanting loudly for Anwar to step down,” she said.

Kartini added that from a democratic standpoint, the peaceful nature of the event underscored Malaysians’ right to free speech and assembly.

“The rally was symbolic — a way for citizens to voice dissatisfaction directly to their leaders. Malaysians understand that elections are the appropriate channel to choose their government. It’s highly unlikely the people would seek to forcefully remove a prime minister, as has happened elsewhere,” she said.

Estimates suggest more than 30,000 people, many dressed in black, gathered at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday to call for Anwar’s resignation.

Among those who addressed the crowd were former prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of PAS.

In a WhatsApp response to theSun, Azmin Ali said the prime minister had yet to fulfil many of his reform pledges.

“Public confidence has diminished. While many promises were made, there has been a lack of meaningful delivery. His leadership appears increasingly uncertain,” he said.