KPDN to enhance royalty management for musicians and artistes

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is taking steps to strengthen the royalty management framework for musicians and artistes in Malaysia.

The initiative aims to safeguard their earnings from artistic works through improved governance and transparency.

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the minister overseeing KPDN, highlighted the introduction of Guidelines for Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) under Section 27M of the Copyright Act 1987.

These guidelines, enforced by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), focus on advocacy, compliance, and fair royalty distribution.

“My goal is to ensure the rights of all parties, especially artistes and musicians, are protected and upheld,“ Armizan said in a Facebook post.

“Too many end up struggling later in life, and the government must not be seen as neglecting its responsibility to establish a clear and comprehensive legal framework.”

MyIPO holds the authority to issue operational guidelines to registered CMOs, which manage royalty rights on behalf of copyright holders.

However, Armizan noted that a small group has filed for judicial review, naming KPDN, MyIPO, and the minister as respondents.

Despite legal challenges, Armizan remains committed to ensuring musicians and artistes receive long-term income from their works.

“As the current minister, I bear the responsibility to ensure they continue earning income not only throughout their careers but also for as long as others use their work,“ he said. – Bernama