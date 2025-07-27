Penang MMEA boosts maritime security with integrated operations

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Penang has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening maritime security through coordinated operations in the waters of Teluk Bahang National Park.

The joint effort involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Penang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

State MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli stated that the operation, led by Penang MMEA deputy director (operations) Maritime Commander Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, focused on an area 0.5 nautical miles from the coast.

Teams conducted random inspections on local fishing vessels and tourist boats near Pulau Duyung and Kerachut.

“A comprehensive inspection was also carried out on tourist boats, including driver’s licenses, boat safety aspects, and tourist boat permits,” said Muhammad Suffi.

He noted that all inspected boats complied with regulations, with drivers and passengers being locals aged between 25 and 50.

Muhammad Suffi emphasised that inter-agency collaboration will continue to be reinforced to ensure effective law enforcement. – Bernama