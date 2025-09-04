AIA Malaysia appoints Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin as wellness ambassadors

KUALA LUMPUR: AIA Malaysia has officially appointed national men’s doubles shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani as its new Health and Wellness Ambassadors.

This strategic partnership aligns with the insurer’s ongoing mission to encourage Malaysians to adopt healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

Chief executive officer Ben Ng expressed strong belief in the transformative power of sports to inspire positive lifestyle changes.

He emphasised that sports cultivate essential qualities like resilience, focus, and balance which significantly benefit daily life beyond athletic competition.

Ng highlighted that both athletes perfectly embody these values through their demonstrated dedication and notable sporting achievements.

Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin shared their personal insights on the profound impact of sports on character development.

They revealed that success in sports extends far beyond mere physical strength and technical skills alone.

The pair explained that their own experiences clearly show how sports effectively build mental strength and shape overall personality.

They stressed that sports teach the crucial value of consistency, making it a comprehensive way of life rather than just competition.

The duo has gained significant international recognition, including winning the prestigious India Open title.

Their steady rise in the world rankings clearly reflects their unwavering dedication and strong fighting spirit on the global stage.

As ambassadors, they will actively support various AIA initiatives by sharing their professional athletic experiences.

They will emphasise the importance of taking small but consistent steps toward achieving long-term well-being goals.

AIA Malaysia remains confident that their commitment and inspiring journey will motivate more Malaysians to stay active.

The partnership aims to encourage meaningful steps toward living healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives. – Bernama