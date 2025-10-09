AIAC aims to become global leader in international arbitration, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) is intensifying efforts to elevate its status from a regional institution to a global leader.

The centre aims to promote Malaysia as a preferred hub for international arbitration.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said commended this aspiration as reflecting core visions of the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“Our vision is clear, to position AIAC not merely as a regional institution, but as a global leader and preferred arbitral hub worldwide,“ she said.

She spoke at the opening of Asia Alternative Dispute Resolution Week 2025: Kairos: Seizing the ADR Moment.

Azalina added that this milestone demonstrates collective will to build an agile, dynamic and rule-based ecosystem.

The ecosystem supports economic progress and sustainable growth.

“Let us seize this opportunity together to empower institutions, elevate standards, and shape a future where Malaysia and ASEAN emerge as champions of just, efficient, and inclusive dispute resolution,“ she said.

ADR Week 2025 was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. – Bernama