Aidiladha: Over 2 million vehicles expected to enter Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: More than two million vehicles are expected to enter Kelantan ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, which Muslims will observe this Saturday.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, said the increase in the number of vehicles is expected following the return of the state’s diaspora, who usually go back to their hometowns to perform the sacrificial ritual with their families.

He said the traffic flow this time is expected to be higher compared to the previous Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Police will focus on traffic control at hotspots such as main roads, border areas and city centres to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the festive season,“ he said in a press conference after attending the Kelantan police chief’s 2025 Town Hall Session at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, here, today.

Among the routes that often record high accident rates are Jalan Pasir Mas–Rantau Panjang, Jalan Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai, and Jalan Gua Musang–Jeli.

Additionally, the police have identified 41 hotspots that frequently experience severe traffic congestion, and patrols will be increased in these areas throughout the festive holiday period.