Aidiladha: Over two million vehicles expected on PLUS highways

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects over two million vehicles daily on its highways during the peak days, between June 5 and 6, as well as June 8 and 9, in conjunction with the Aidiladha holiday on June 7.

In a statement today, PLUS announced that to distribute traffic and prevent vehicles from concentrating in specific locations on the highways simultaneously, the company has provided the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule through the PLUS app to help users plan their journeys well in advance

“Due to this, PLUS urges the public to plan and schedule their travel itineraries earlier based on the MyPLUS-TTA recommendations, especially for trips back to their hometowns from the Klang Valley between June 5 and 7, as well as trips back to the Klang Valley between June 8 and 10 after the Aidiladha holiday,“ according to the statement.

PLUS said highway users can obtain the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule by downloading and accessing the PLUS app to choose the most optimal travel times for journeys on the PLUS highways and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) between June 5 and 10.

According to PLUS, the MyPLUS-TTA initiative is part of PLUS’s efforts to enhance the comfort of highway users during festive seasons based on data and travel patterns from previous festive seasons.

For a smooth traffic flow in conjunction with the holiday, PLUS will activate the Smart Lane at 30 focal points identifiable by Green Flashing Lights and special signboards. This lane is only for light, private and passenger vehicles, with a recommended speed limit of around 60 kilometres per hour (km/h).

PLUS also reminds users to follow instructions of on-site personnel at these locations as well as not to use the emergency lanes at other locations where there are no Smart Lane routes in order to avoid legal action.

From June 5 to 9, there will be no lane closures for maintenance works, except in cases of emergencies, accidents and critical repairs.

Meanwhile, PLUS is also taking several other steps to further facilitate the movement of the public during the festive season, including additional preparations at toll plazas and Rest and Service areas (R&R).

Among the initiatives implemented include providing 26 additional toilet cabin units at rest stops and selected toll plazas to enhance the comfort of highway users, complementing the existing toilet facilities at those locations.

PLUS also requests the public’s cooperation to plan their journeys well and to use the public facilities provided, such as restrooms and prayer rooms at toll plazas and nearby R&R areas.

The public can obtain traffic information and plan their journeys through the PLUS app, PUTRI, Virtual Assistant - PUTRI, X@plustrafik, electronic signboards (VMS) at selected locations, while for emergency assistance, contact PLUSLine 1800-88-0000 or LPT2Line 1800-88-0220.