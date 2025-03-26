PUTRAJAYA: The MADANI Government, through the Communications Ministry, today announced the provision of the RAHMAH incentive rebate to all Malaysian users of telecommunication services on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said the RAHMAH incentive rebate is in the form of a free additional 5GB of internet data for both prepaid and postpaid mobile users.

He said the free additional data is valid for a minimum period of 24 hours, subject to the terms and conditions of participating telecommunication service providers.

“The effort of the Communications Ministry, with the strategic cooperation of telecommunication service providers, is in line with the objectives of the MADANI Government, which emphasises the well-being of the people.

“... (It) is in addition to strengthening relationships through online communication in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations,” he told the weekly media conference here today.

The participating telecommunication service providers are CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech, YTL Communications, Pavo Comms, Tune Talk, redONE, REDtone and XOX Com.

Asked about the cost of implementing the incentive, Fahmi said that the RAHMAH incentive rebate, which the Communications Ministry is carrying out for the first time, is fully borne by all the telecommunication service providers.

“Not... subsidy and it (the incentive) is not borne by the government,” he said, adding that there are about 45 million registered accounts in Malaysia.

Further information regarding the RAHMAH Aidilfitri incentive rebate will be announced by the telecommunication service providers.

The list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) can be accessed through the Communications Ministry’s website via the link https://www.komunikasi.gov.my/en/awam/faq.