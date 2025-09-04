PAC to call more witnesses in cooking oil subsidy investigation

PASIR MAS: The Public Accounts Committee will summon several more witnesses for its proceedings investigating the management of cooking oil subsidies and price controls.

Committee chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin indicated that previous witnesses from involved agencies might also be recalled for further discussions.

She revealed that the committee has numerous recommendations to develop regarding the issue, particularly concerning private land matters.

The refined recommendations will eventually be presented to the Dewan Rakyat after completing all necessary reports.

Mas Ermieyati made these statements after personally inspecting illegal transit bases near Rantau Panjang for approximately twenty minutes.

She explained that her visit to Kelantan’s border areas aimed to directly observe enforcement activities against subsidised cooking oil smuggling to Thailand.

This ground inspection forms part of the committee’s broader investigation into price control and cooking oil subsidy management under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

The firsthand experience provided valuable insights that will inform stronger recommendations during the proceedings.

The committee also visited three water treatment plants in Kelantan yesterday to assess ground conditions directly.

These visits enabled elected representatives and the chairman to understand the actual situation beyond meeting rooms. – Bernama