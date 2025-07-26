AirAsia launches KL, Kuching–Pontianak direct flights from Sept 12

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Malaysia has introduced two new direct routes linking Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The flights, set to commence on September 12, 2025, will make AirAsia the sole airline operating international flights to the city.

The expansion follows AirAsia’s rapid growth in Indonesia, including recent launches of the Kuala Lumpur–Palembang route in July and the upcoming Kuala Lumpur–Semarang service in September.

“With the introduction of Pontianak, AirAsia Malaysia will operate to a total of 17 destinations in Indonesia through 223 weekly flights between the two countries, solidifying its position as the airline with the widest network serving Indonesia,“ the company stated.

These new routes aim to enhance regional connectivity and support tourism targets, including Malaysia’s goal of attracting 4.3 million Indonesian tourists in 2025 and Sarawak’s target of five million visitor arrivals by year-end. Additionally, the expansion aligns with Indonesia’s national target of 16 million international arrivals, with Malaysia remaining a key source market.

The routes were unveiled during the Sarawak Travel Fair in Pontianak, officially launched by West Kalimantan Governor Drs Ria Norsan.

He highlighted the benefits of the new flights, stating, “West Kalimantan stands ready to welcome more Malaysian visitors while providing convenient access for Indonesians seeking business opportunities, leisure travel and medical services in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.”

Malaysia’s Consul in Pontianak, Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim, emphasised the significance of the new connectivity in strengthening bilateral ties.

“With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, this expansion comes at the perfect moment to further boost tourism, foster cultural exchange and enhance regional ties between both nations,“ he said.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra noted the strong demand for travel between Malaysia and West Kalimantan as a key driver for the expansion.

“By launching flights from our main hub in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, we are providing greater convenience and flexibility for our guests while contributing to the tourism growth and economic development of both Malaysia and Indonesia,“ he added. - Bernama