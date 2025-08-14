AirAsia X flight diverts to Gimpo over weather concerns

PETALING JAYA: An AirAsia X flight from Kuala Lumpur to Incheon was rerouted to Gimpo International Airport on August 13 due to severe weather conditions and air traffic congestion.

In a statement, today, the airline confirmed that flight D7506 landed safely at Gimpo for a planned refueling stop before continuing to its final destination.

AirAsia X states that the captain decided to divert to Gimpo to ensure the aircraft maintained a safe fuel reserve after encountering significant delays at Incheon International Airport.

The flight landed at Gimpo at 10.54pm (South Korean time)

The airline also acknowledged a brief miscommunication during an onboard announcement upon landing, which the captain quickly corrected.

The captain clarified that the stop at Gimpo was a precautionary measure for refueling and assured passengers the flight would resume its journey to Incheon.

Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, further stated that the diversion was an “unforeseen situation caused by adverse weather in Incheon” and that the decision was made in the “interest of safety.”

He also confirmed that after all safety procedures were completed, the aircraft took off and landed at Incheon International Airport, where guests disembarked.

AirAsia X announced it would be reviewing its communication processes to ensure clearer announcements in similar situations.

As a gesture of goodwill, the airline will provide travel vouchers to all affected passengers.