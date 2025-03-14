Airport bomb joke: Businessman fined RM100

BALIK PULAU: An elderly businessman who jokingly claimed that his friend was carrying a bomb in his bag at an airport was today slapped with the maximum RM100 fine by the Magistrate’s Court here for insulting behaviour.

Magistrate Chia Huey Ting meted out the fine on Ng Kok Yeow, 64, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with behaving in an insulting manner with intent to provoke a breach of the peace by informing a Malaysia Airlines officer that there was a bomb in his friend’s bag at a check-in counter at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP), Bayan Lepas, at 10.30 pm last Tuesday (March 11).

The charge was framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) which provides a maximum fine of RM100.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor R Lushani, while Ng was represented by lawyer Hazarul Iqram Rozahan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.