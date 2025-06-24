PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has launched a probe into alleged ‘phantom travel’ syndicate activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The investigation focuses on officers suspected of colluding with a group that manipulates immigration records for a fee, allowing travelers—particularly civil servants—to evade detection by employers.

In a statement, AKPS emphasized a zero-tolerance stance toward integrity breaches, warning that guilty officers face severe penalties, including dismissal. “AKPS will not compromise and protect any officer who commits a breach of integrity that tarnishes the good name and image of the department,“ the agency stated.

The agency is collaborating with the Home Ministry and Immigration Department to tighten entry-point screenings, particularly at KLIA. Measures include expanding autogate usage and deploying the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) with AI technology. “AKPS believes that the issues of counter setting, flying passports, and phantom travel involving officers can be reduced and eliminated,“ the statement added.

The probe follows a local media exposé revealing a syndicate that facilitated undisclosed overseas travel for government employees. Reports allege conspiring officers manned special counters to bypass immigration records.