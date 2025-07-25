AKPS tightens officer screening to curb counter setting at borders

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is intensifying measures to combat ‘counter setting’ activities at the country’s entry points by implementing stricter personnel screening and policy reforms.

Director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain stated that the agency is formulating a new policy to ensure only officers with clean disciplinary records are stationed at border posts.

“As a new agency involving personnel from Immigration, Customs, and other departments, we’ve inherited legacy issues. We aim to break that cycle through proper screening,“ he told reporters.

Counter setting, a term describing illicit dealings at immigration counters, has been a persistent issue.

Shuhaily emphasized that policy support and internal cooperation are crucial in addressing the problem.

In a related case, an immigration officer in his early 30s was arrested after being found with nearly RM8,000 in cash and three mobile phones, allegedly violating internal directives.

The officer, with only four years of service, has been handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Selangor and is being investigated under Section 17A of the MACC Act.

“This is someone with 30 years of service ahead. Unfortunately, the lack of a swift mechanism to terminate such officers remains a major challenge,“ Shuhaily said.

He also addressed public misconceptions about disciplinary procedures, clarifying that corrupt officers cannot simply be transferred but must undergo due process.

Shuhaily has proposed a more efficient mechanism to remove corrupt public servants but noted that legal reviews with the Attorney General’s Chambers and Public Services Department are necessary. - Bernama