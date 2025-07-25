New protection plan for all in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Community Care Foundation (MCCF) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with two insurance companies to provide comprehensive protection for both citizens and foreign nationals in Malaysia.

The agreement, signed in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, aims to support the government in addressing humanitarian issues and improving the welfare of Malaysians and non-citizens, according to MCCF chairman Datuk Seri Halim Ishak.

In a statement, he said the collaboration has resulted in the development of a protection scheme encompassing insurance coverage, Takaful and medical cards.

The scheme partners are Pacific & Orient Insurance and PM Protected Cell Company Ltd Labuan.

“With this scheme, we aim to address welfare concerns, access to healthcare and death management for both Malaysians and foreign nationals with valid travel documents.

“This scheme has been approved by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Labuan Offshore Financial Services Authority, making it a legitimate and trusted initiative,” he added.

Also present at the signing ceremony were representatives from the Indonesian Community Organisations Alliance Malaysia, the 69 Commando Veterans Welfare Foundation, the Minang Family Association of Malaysia, the Malay Suluk Association of Malaysia and the embassies of Indonesia, Bangladesh and India.