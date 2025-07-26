Melaka intensifies sugar reduction drive as obesity rates soar

MELAKA: The Melaka state government is ramping up efforts to reduce sugar consumption after a 2023 health study found that half of its population is either overweight or obese. State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem revealed that 33.3% of residents are overweight, while 25.1% are obese—both figures exceeding national averages.

“Melaka has the second-highest diabetic population at 20.5%, including undiagnosed cases detected through blood tests,“ Ngwe said during a cleanliness walkabout. He warned that obesity and diabetes, alongside high blood pressure and cholesterol, significantly raise stroke and cardiovascular risks, leading to premature death.

The sugar reduction campaign targets eateries and will expand community-wide to curb excessive sugar intake. “Reducing sugar is crucial to maintaining a healthy weight and preventing chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions,“ Ngwe stressed. He also urged residents to exercise regularly and avoid overeating. - Bernama