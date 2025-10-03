WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security is using lie detectors on its own employees in an effort to find internal information leaks, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told the CBS television network on Sunday.

US media had previously reported on the detectors.

The former Republican governor of South Dakota did not provide details on how many employees would have to take the tests.

Two employees of the ministry had leaked confidential information about upcoming police operations and thus jeopardised the safety and lives of officers, Noem complained.

They would now be charged and could face up to 10 years in prison.

She emphasised that Homeland Security would “absolutely” use lie detectors in its search for further possible leaks in its own ranks.

Noem said she had a wide range of powers as head of the department and intends to make use of these.

Noem’s office, among others, has been enforcing arrests and deportations of immigrants who do not have a residence permit or have committed criminal offences.