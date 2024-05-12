KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is expected to take over all operations at 114 national entry points in January 2026, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said AKPS operations, which will begin on February 1, 2025, will involve 22 entry points, with the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, as the pilot operation location.

“AKPS is expected to take over operations at all active entry points in the country, which is 114, in January 2026. We are still in the process of increasing staffing.

“AKPS is the frontline control agency for border entry points and ports, responsible for integrated control and inspection duties at land, sea and air entry points,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) who wanted to know the number of AKPS personnel, asset strength, and location of the agency’s assignments, as well as statistics on human trafficking involving Malaysian victims.

Shamsul Anuar said that for human trafficking cases, 479 cases with 911 arrests were recorded from 2021 to August 2024.

In response to Takiyuddin’s original question regarding the government’s steps in addressing the issue of Malaysia-Thailand border security to combat human trafficking, smuggling of drugs, firearms and subsidised goods, he said that the Taring Wawasan operation was continuously implemented in the border areas of Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan.

“From 2023 to Sept 30, 2024, Op Taring Wawasan recorded 3,031 cases and 4,216 arrests, with seizures worth RM346.85 million involving offences related to the smuggling of drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, petrol, diesel, and illegal immigrants,“ he said.

In efforts to strengthen regional cooperation, Shamsul Anuar said it focused on increasing the collection and sharing of border intelligence information between neighbouring countries and strengthening bilateral relations in addressing border issues through bilateral meetings.

In addition, he said there is a mechanism for managing the country’s land border security under the National Security Council (MKN) through bilateral committee platforms such as the General Border Committee (GBC) and the High-Level Committee (HLC) between Malaysia and Thailand.