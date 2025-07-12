A Threads user shared his disbelief at being charged RM10 for a plain soup at a prominent local restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

Amirul Aliff said he specifically requested a plain soup, yet was surprised when the bill listed it as “beef soup” — and cost RM10.

Despite the name on the receipt, Amirul clarified that the soup was just plain broth with no meat or tofu.

“The other food was okay, and I don’t mind paying for good food. But charging RM10 for a plain soup? That’s a bit much,“ he said.

In the comments section, netizens were quick to echo his sentiment, criticising the restaurant’s pricing for what many felt was a basic offering.

One user shared her own disappointment after being served a RM45 Caesar salad at the same restaurant, noting that the croutons “weren’t even crunchy.”

Another pointed out that even for a “T20-level” eatery, RM10 for a soup without any solid ingredients was hard to justify.

Some speculated it could have been a billing mistake, but Amirul clarified that he double-checked with the staff and was told that RM10 is the price for the plain soup.