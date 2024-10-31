All parties urged not to speculate on 1BestariNet probe - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has urged all parties to refrain from speculating about the investigation into the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) 1BestariNet service tender.

Chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the agency is conducting a thorough investigation into the awarding of the RM4 billion service tender to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL) to ensure fairness for all parties involved.

He stressed that the MACC will adhere to all due processes to carry out the investigation transparently and urged everyone to avoid speculation.

“We will also consider the defence presented by YTL,” he said in a statement today.

Azam added that it is still too early for the MACC to draw any conclusions regarding the case, which involves a technical dispute related to project delivery between the MOE and YTL.

However, he assured that the MACC will strive to expedite the investigation as much as possible.

Yesterday, YTL, in a statement to Bursa Malaysia, said that the 1BestariNet tender was awarded to the company as the most technically compliant and cost-effective bid among 18 bidders, highlighting the company’s capabilities and merit.