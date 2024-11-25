Allegations, attempts to discredit success of PM’s official visits irresponsible

KUALA LUMPUR: Any allegations or attempts to discredit the success of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to four countries recently are deemed irresponsible.

Political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi said Malaysia, in fact, had achieved a number of significant milestones through the Prime Minister’s to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Brazil.

“These visits have brought about various positive impacts, including boosting the nation’s economy through investments, strengthening bilateral trade and elevating Malaysia’s global reputation.

“It is a clear indication that the Prime Minister is not merely a symbolic figure but a leader who drives the country towards progress under the MADANI agenda,” he posted on Facebook today.

He said the Prime Minister is currently continuing his diplomatic mission and national development efforts in South Korea, following the success of his visit to the four countries.

Ahmad Farhan also noted that despite the significant success achieved, certain parties continued to be envious and spread baseless accusations that the visits brought no tangible benefits to the people and the country.

In his post, Ahmad Farhan highlighted that during the visit to Egypt, the bilateral trade between Malaysia and Egypt increased by 21.4 per cent (RM3 billion), and the launch of a Proton assembly plant in Giza is projected to generate RM570 million over three years, with an additional income of RM20 million from the sale of spare parts to support services.

Moreover, an educational collaboration has also been established between the Al-Azhar University, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), and the Ministry of Higher Education.

In Peru, the establishment of a halal ecosystem in Latin America was explored through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) and the Peruvian Promotion Commission for Export and Tourism (PROMPERU).

The collaboration between the Malaysian Agriculture Research and Development Institute (MARDI) and Peru’s National Institute of Agricultural Innovation has further strengthened the agricultural sector, with trade increasing by 49.1 per cent (RM1.58 billion).

Meanwhile, in Brazil, several milestones were achieved, including a US$6 billion offshore investment by PETRONAS, a US$5 billion floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) project by Yinson Holding, and solar energy exploration by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Additionally, during the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to global solidarity and universal justice. The Prime Minister also strongly defended Palestinian rights, called for an arms embargo on Israel, and advocated for the removal of Israel from the United Nations, said Ahmad Farhan.