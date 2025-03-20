KUALA LUMPUR: Talks to relocate the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple on land owned by the Jakel Group in Jalan Masjid India are progressing smoothly involving representatives from the company, temple management and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Jakel Group chief financial officer Datuk Syed Nasrul Fahmi Syed Mohamad assured that there are no demolition issues concerning the temple and that the company has always respected the sensitivities and principles of Malaysia’s diverse racial and religious communities.

“Certain parties are attempting to portray a negative narrative, so we feel the need to clarify that the discussion process is still proceeding harmoniously between the company, DBKL as well as the temple management.

“The temple management has agreed on this matter. However, as I mentioned earlier, the relocation process is delayed due to the search for the most suitable site for the temple,“ he told reporters here today.

He said several locations have been proposed to relocate the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple to ensure Hindu devotees can continue their religious activities.

“I believe Malaysians hold in high regard the principles of multiracial and multi-religious harmony. While the land is owned by the company, we recognise the sensitivities surrounding the presence of a temple there and the religious practices of the Indian community. That is why this matter has been ongoing for so long. As I mentioned, finding a resolution is essential,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Jakel Group head of legal and communications Aiman Dazuki said the construction on the site will begin after the temple’s relocation is complete.

“This matter is still under discussion but I want to emphasise that there is no timeline for demolition. We believe that to resolve this issue, we need a win-win situation that safeguards the interests and well-being of both the company and the place of worship,“ he said.

Aiman said the company signed a land purchase agreement for Lot 328, Jalan Bunus, on Jalan Masjid India in 2012 to fulfil the aspirations of Jakel’s late founder, Mohamed Jakel Ahmad, to endow the land with a mosque.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said DBKL would ensure the smooth relocation of the temple to a new site.