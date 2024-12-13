PETALING JAYA: Close to 500 enforcement officers have faced corruption charges between January 2020 and September 2024, according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

According to New Straits Times, Azalina said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received 8,067 reports involving enforcement officers during this period.

Out of these, 4,972 reports were related to corruption, while the remainder involved other types of offences.

“From the corruption-related reports, a total of 1,192 investigation papers were opened, while the remaining 3,780 cases were subjected to other actions, such as intelligence gathering and operational measures.

“During the same period, the MACC initiated 485 charges, leading to 238 convictions,“ she said in a written parliamentary reply.

Azalina made the statement in response to a question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap), who sought details on the number of corruption investigations involving enforcement officers in efforts to curb smuggling activities since 2018.