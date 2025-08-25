Alzafny Ahmad appointed new Negeri Sembilan police chief

SEREMBAN: Datuk Alzafny Ahmad has been officially appointed as the new Negeri Sembilan police chief effective immediately.

The 49 year old commander of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre replaces Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, who has been reassigned to Bukit Aman’s Management Department as deputy director of Management (Administration).

Alzafny expressed his commitment to fulfilling his new role and ensuring that the Royal Malaysia Police’s vision, mission and objectives are achieved through full team cooperation.

“My priority is to work closely with all Negeri Sembilan agencies and the community, using modern technology to enhance operations, while ensuring the integrity and welfare of officers and staff,“ he said after the handover ceremony.

“We do not operate in silos; the needs of all agencies are a priority to ensure every issue is addressed effectively,“ he added.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa witnessed the handover ceremony at the Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters.

Rusdi expressed confidence that Alzafny’s expertise and commitment would drive reforms, boost the Negeri Sembilan police force’s performance, and ensure all initiatives are successfully implemented.

“We also extend our highest appreciation and gratitude to Ahmad Dzaffir for his service, dedication, and outstanding leadership during his nearly three-year tenure in the state,“ he added. – Bernama