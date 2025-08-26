Health Ministry addresses Pasir Gudang Hospital staffing challenges

MUAR: The Health Ministry is prioritising the strengthening of healthcare personnel at Pasir Gudang Hospital to ensure effective facility operations.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad identified human resource deployment as the primary challenge for new hospitals beyond infrastructure completion.

“The manpower issue is a national challenge that we are addressing comprehensively,” he told reporters after visiting the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

Dzulkefly confirmed the ministry has developed a phased plan to address staffing shortages through immediate postings.

“We are giving special focus in Johor because we want this hospital to function at its optimum capacity as soon as possible,” he added.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, expressed concerns about staffing during a meeting with ministry officials.

“The Regent specifically asked about staffing capacity, and we explained our plan,” Dzulkefly stated.

Pasir Gudang Hospital has commenced operations at approximately 20% capacity beginning with emergency services.

The three hundred and eighty million ringgit facility features three hundred and four beds and represents a key Johor healthcare project.

Full operational status is anticipated by mid-next year as staffing and facilities continue phased implementation. – Bernama