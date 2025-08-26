Israeli raid in Ramallah wounds 14 as tensions rise in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces conducted a raid in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, leaving 14 people wounded according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Troops spread throughout the city centre during the operation, which marks a relatively rare military action in the Palestinian Authority headquarters city.

The Red Crescent reported that seven individuals were struck by live ammunition while others sustained injuries from rubber bullets or tear gas inhalation.

Israeli forces reportedly prevented medical teams from reaching injured individuals in a besieged area during the operation.

An AFP journalist observed soldiers deployed around Al-Manara Square in central Ramallah and positioned on overlooking balconies.

The Israeli military confirmed conducting an operation in the area but provided no additional details about the raid.

Palestinians threw stones at troops as the operation commenced, with currency exchange offices appearing to be particular targets.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces withdrew from the area in the early afternoon following the operation.

Tensions have remained elevated throughout the occupied West Bank since Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza conflict.

At least 972 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli forces or settlers since October 2023, according to an AFP tally using Palestinian Authority figures.

Thirty six Israelis have been killed in attacks or military operations in the West Bank during the same period according to Israeli official data.

The West Bank hosts approximately three million Palestinians and 500,000 Israeli settlers in communities considered illegal under international law. – AFP