Amanah eyes major GE16 gains in Kelantan - Mohamad

KLANG: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has the potential to win more than 10 state seats in Kelantan in the 16th General Election (GE16), said party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said this optimism stems from the steadily improving support for the party among the local population.

He added that this confidence is also rooted in the party’s unity and the prospect of effective seat distribution.

“We know that the primary parties representing the Malay community in Malaysia are UMNO and PAS, making it challenging for a middle-ground party to emerge.

“However, we should remember that in the last election, Perikatan Nasional (PN) was the federal government and ran a very strong campaign. This time, they are no longer in power. I believe that the votes will shift in the next election,“ he said in his winding-up speech at the 2024 Amanah National Convention here today.

The Kelantan State Assembly has 45 seats, 42 of which are held by PAS, two by Barisan Nasional (BN) (Galas and Nenggiri), and one by Amanah (Kota Lama).

Meanwhile, Mohamad told reporters that this year’s Amanah National Convention will take place in Penang this November.