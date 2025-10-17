Amanah finalising number of candidates for Sabah state election

BUTTERWORTH: Parti Amanah Negara is currently finalising the number of candidates who will contest in the Sabah state election next month.

Amanah Vice President Adly Zahari confirmed the party has already listed several potential candidates for the election.

He stated that negotiations are still ongoing among component parties within Pakatan Harapan regarding seat allocation.

“We are cooperating with friends from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and also Barisan Nasional in holding negotiations on seat division,“ he told reporters.

Adly spoke after the Graduation Ceremony and Launch of the Armed Forces Fund Board Wira Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme at the Butterworth Air Base.

The Deputy Defence Minister did not disclose the specific number of seats Amanah will contest in the election.

He confirmed that all Amanah candidates are local people with close community ties.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as polling day for the Sabah state election.

Nomination day will be on November 15 while early voting is scheduled for November 25.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly comprises 79 seats with 73 being contested directly.

The remaining six seats will be filled by appointed State Assemblymen. – Bernama