PETALING JAYA: The man who fell on top of a Chinese New Year display in a Penang shopping mall is now in stable condition, having been currently transferred out of the emergency ward.

The incident took place on Wednesday (Feb 5) at 1.45pm.

Northeast district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the US citizen was dealing with relationship issues.

“From what we gathered from family members, he was having problems with his lover. We have not spoken to him personally yet.

He is here on holiday and was supposed to leave on Feb 12.

ALSO READ: Man falls from 7th floor of Penang mall into CNY display

He arrived on Feb 1,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

The 25-year-old was injured after falling from the seventh floor and landing on the ground floor of the shopping mall located in Persiaran Gurney.

Initial investigations revealed that the man is said to have suffered head injuries from the fall and was rushed to Penang Hospital on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Images of the wrecked Chinese New Year display at the mall’s atrium went viral, with a netizen alleging he saw the US citizen “slumped on the floor” and spitting out blood after the fall.