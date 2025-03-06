Amirudin denies vacating Sungai Tua state seat

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today denied that the Sungai Tua state seat he won in the 2023 state election would be vacated.

Describing the claim as imaginary and baseless, the Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that vacating a seat to make way for an individual is not as easy as one might think.

“It’s not that simple, it requires some research,“ he said when met at the E-Bike Handover Ceremony to Selangor police at Selangor police contingent headquarters, here today.

Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Menteri Besar, said this in response to the claim that the Sungai Tua state seat would be vacated to allow for a by-election to be held, as well as to make way for Trade, Investment and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to contest.

Last Friday, Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation from UMNO and his intention to join PKR.