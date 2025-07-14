Cloud seeding to tackle dry padi fields in Perak - Mohamad

PASIR SALAK: Cloud seeding operations will soon be conducted to alleviate dry conditions affecting padi fields in Perak, announced Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. The move comes after farmers in Kerian raised concerns over declining water levels in Bukit Merah Lake due to prolonged hot weather.

Mohamad stated that while cloud seeding has been attempted before, water reservoirs remain a critical issue. “We are working on the cloud seeding. We’ve done it before as well, but we’ll have to wait and see...however, water reservoirs remain a critical concern,“ he said during a press conference at the Felcra Berhad Padi Seed Centre.

To further address water shortages, a water transfer project from Sungai Perak to Bukit Merah Dam is set to begin in August. This initiative aims to boost water supply for agricultural use in the Kerian region.

Separately, Mohamad mentioned that rice supply quotas for manufacturers will be adjusted based on production capacity. “The quota is based on capacity. If a Bumiputera-owned factory has the capacity, we will do our best to assist,“ he explained.

The Perak state government recently sought an increased rice supply quota for manufacturers, particularly Bumiputera-owned firms, to ensure stable food production. State committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun emphasised the need for collaboration between large and small manufacturers to maintain supply chain resilience. - Bernama