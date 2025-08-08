ANGKASA aims for 1,000 mosque cooperatives by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (ANGKASA) aims to establish 1,000 mosque cooperatives by the end of the year.

To date, 818 mosques and suraus have already formed cooperatives to uplift their congregations’ living standards.

ANGKASA president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah proposed that these cooperatives operate grocery stores to provide competitive pricing.

He emphasised that such initiatives would help ease the financial burden on local communities.

Abdul Fattah urged mosques without cooperatives to take immediate steps to set them up.

He made these remarks after attending the Federal Territory Zone 1 mosque cooperative establishment workshop.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Hanifuddin Roslan was also present at the event.

To support new cooperatives, ANGKASA offers a starter package, including RM10,000 in revolving credit for goods supply.

An additional RM500 allocation is provided to cover costs for the cooperative’s inaugural general meeting. - Bernama