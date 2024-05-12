SIBU: An angler endured a terrifying 12-hour ordeal, drifting along Sungai Rajang after slipping and falling while fishing near the Durin bridge, about 30 kilometres from here yesterday afternoon.

Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Chief Andy Alie said the victim, identified as Davidson Miscol, 29, fell into the river around 4.30 pm while attempting to wash his feet.

He said the victim was fortunate to have a backpack that helped keep him afloat as the river’s strong current carried him downstream.

“He was unable to swim to the riverbank due to the swift current and drifted for 12 hours. While being swept along, he spotted people on the riverbank, waved frantically, and shouted for help,” Andy said in a statement today.

Andy said JBPM received an emergency call about the incident at 3.11 am today. A rescue team from the Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was immediately deployed to the location.

He said Davidson was eventually found floating near the opposite bank at the Waterfront Residence, more than 31km from where he initially fell, adding that three firefighters used a boat to reach him, successfully rescuing him at 4.13 am.

The victim was later handed over to the police before being sent for treatment.