PETALING JAYA: A routine workday turned tragic when a 34-year-old man was fatally crushed by a container at North Port, Klang yesterday morning.

The victim, Alhafiz Abdul Rajak, sustained severe head injuries in the incident, which occurred at 8.26am.

He was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR).

His younger brother, Muhammad Raffi, 32, expressed his shock upon receiving a call from the port management an hour after the incident.

“I was told that my brother was on duty inspecting containers at the scene,” he told Kosmo.

“I rushed to HTAR and was informed that he had passed away,” he was quoted as saying.

The eldest of three siblings, Alhafiz leaves behind a wife and a four-month-old son.

This incident marks the third fatal accident involving containers in recent weeks. O

On November 13, 21-year-old Lee Zi Rou died in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, after her car was crushed by a container that fell from a lorry.

Two days later, a 33-year-old man lost his life in a three-vehicle collision involving a container lorry on the North-South Expressway in Kluang, Johor.

Reflecting on his brother’s final moments, Muhammad Raffi shared that Muhammad Alhafiz had been unusually quiet before the incident.

“The last time we met was at our family home in Kampung Nelayan, Telok Gong, Pelabuhan Klang, the night before,” he said.

“I spoke to him, but he just stayed silent and lay on the bed before leaving for his midnight shift. We usually talk because we’re close, but I didn’t realise it was a sign he was leaving us forever.”

Klang Utara district police chief S. Vijaya Rao confirmed the case.

“Police received a report about the man being crushed by the container at 8:26 a.m. The case is classified as sudden death,” he said.