Heavy traffic builds as Malaysians ‘balik kampung’ for Merdeka holiday

PETALING JAYA: With Merdeka Day falling on a Sunday, Malaysians are gearing up for a three-day weekend, and many have already begun their journey home today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed slow-moving traffic northbound on the North-South Expressway or PLUS Expressway at 3:30pm, with congestion observed in several areas including Slim River, Tapah, and Simpang Pulai.

Heavy traffic was also seen at the Juru and Seberang Jaya highways, with many motorists heading towards the mainland via the Penang Bridge.

Similarly, on the southbound PLUS Expressway, traffic flow increased despite heavy rain, particularly at the Sungai Besi, Kajang-UPM, Nilai, Seremban, and Kulai routes.

However, despite the higher traffic volume, the roads remained relatively smooth and manageable by 3:30pm.

In contrast, the West Coast Expressway (WCE) appeared much quieter, with no signs of heavy traffic yet.

Earlier, PLUS Malaysia Berhad had forecasted an increase of up to 2.2 million vehicles per day on both today and Monday.

In a statement, it urged highway users to plan their journeys ahead to avoid congestion and ensure a smoother, more comfortable travel experience.