Richard Chin earns first Harimau Malaya call-up for international friendlies

PETALING JAYA: Scottish club Raith Rovers full-back Richard Chin will earn his first Harimau Malaya call-up for the upcoming centralised training camp starting next Monday.

Harimau Malaya’s head coach Peter Cklamovski confirmed the 22-year-old player is among four new faces joining the camp ahead of two Tier 1 international friendlies against Singapore and Palestine.

Three other new players called up for the training camp are Sergio Aguero from Thailand’s Kanchanaburi Power and two Terengganu FC players Mohd Suhaimi Husin and Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad.

Cklamovski expressed admiration for Chin’s mentality, versatility and ability to suit Malaysia’s style of play.

“He looks like he’s got good mobility, good technique with the ball and might bring a speed of play which will help us,” he said during today’s press conference.

The coach also addressed the absence of heritage players Imanol Machuca from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield and Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder Nacho Mendez.

He confirmed Machuca cannot join due to club commitments involving the Argentine Supercopa final on September 6 while Mendez is ruled out with physical concerns.

Cklamovski emphasised the friendlies against Singapore and Palestine are crucial preparation for the third round of 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Laos next month.

Malaysia currently leads Group F with six points followed by Vietnam and Laos with three points each while Nepal remains at the bottom without any points.

The Australian coach explained playing in two different venues simulates October’s schedule where Malaysia must travel for an away match before returning home.

He stated the September friendlies are designed to mirror those conditions and prepare the squad both physically and mentally for similar challenges next month. – Bernama