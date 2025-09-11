Anti-Bullying Bill feedback sought via portal and town halls

PUTRAJAYA: Stakeholders are urged to provide constructive feedback during ongoing engagement sessions for the Anti-Bullying Bill drafting process until month end.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that stakeholders can share views during face-to-face sessions or through a dedicated portal.

“The purpose of this town hall is to gather feedback from as many parties as possible, and this is supported by the official launch of the portal,” she told a press conference after attending the Anti-Bullying Town Hall Session.

She confirmed that many views were received on issues including responsibility, liability, and corporal punishment during today’s session.

Azalina clarified that the government will not respond to these issues immediately but will review all submissions.

The town hall session was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Engagement sessions will continue in several states including Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak starting next week.

The Anti-Bullying Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the October session following completion of all engagement sessions.

“We hope we can get the upper house, lower house to pass the bill, and we can enforce the law next year,” Azalina added.

She emphasised the importance of receiving constructive criticism rather than mere public venting of anger.

The dedicated portal for submissions is available at https://petari.bheuu.gov.my developed by the Legal Affairs Division. – Bernama