Anti-bullying tribunal roadshows start tomorrow to gather nationwide feedback

PUTRAJAYA: A nationwide series of roadshows to gather public feedback on the proposed Anti-Bullying Tribunal will begin tomorrow.

Communications Minister and MADANI Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will lead the first roadshow in Putrajaya.

Fahmi confirmed his attendance alongside Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at the inaugural session.

The roadshow will involve the National Union of the Teaching Profession, teachers from various states, and representatives of Parent-Teacher Associations at various levels.

Participants will also include the Children’s Commission, government agencies, legal practitioners, school counsellors, and members of the public.

Fahmi revealed that subsequent roadshows will be held in Negeri Sembilan on September 17, Selangor on September 18, Johor on September 19, and Melaka on September 22.

The Legal Affairs Division will publish exact dates and venue details for all roadshows in the near future.

These nationwide consultations aim to gather feedback on establishing an Anti-Bullying Tribunal to create a strong, fair and effective bullying prevention mechanism.

The drafting of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill follows discussions at the Meeting on Efforts to Strengthen Bullying Prevention Mechanisms in Malaysia.

The proposed legal framework will incorporate rehabilitation and child protection elements alongside punitive measures. – Bernama