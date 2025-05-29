Anwar arrives in Kota Kinabalu for working visit

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Kota Kinabalu tonight for a working visit to Sabah, which will last until tomorrow.

Anwar’s arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport here, at about 9:30 pm, was greeted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and other state leaders.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and Sabah PH chairman Datuk Ewon Benedick, are scheduled to attend a meeting with Sabah PH leaders here tonight.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend several programmes, including the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Sabah state-level Kaamatan Festival at Hongkod Koisaan Hall, Kadazandusun Cultural Association, Penampang, at 8 am.

Anwar will then launch phase 1 of the Esteel Enterprise Sabah Sdn Bhd project at the Sabah International Convention Centre at 10 am.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to perform Friday prayers at Nurul Hikmah Mosque, Bukit Padang here before departing for the capital.